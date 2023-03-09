Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity has agreed to purchase the former St. John's Hospital property from Mayo Clinic Health System.
The property is located at 1407 W. Fourth St. in Red Wing. The deal is expected to close by May 1.
Mayo Clinic Health System cleared the property for sale in 2022 and has been pursuing options for enabling the city of Red Wing to improve affordable housing opportunities for Red Wing area residents.
Working with city officials, the opportunity for a local nonprofit to purchase the property and help fulfill this housing need locally was identified.
Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization. With the support of numerous volunteers, Habitat for Humanity constructs affordable houses for qualified homeowner partner families. The partner families help construct their own homes and purchase the home with affordable financing through Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity and its partners.
"From the beginning, our intent as a committed community partner has been to find a solution that makes the best use of the property and supports the needs and goals of the Red Wing community," said Beth Flattum, vice chair of administration at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.
"We are excited to be able to provide even more Red Wing and Goodhue County families the opportunity to find stability, strength and self-reliance through shelter," said Bob Hawley, director of Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.