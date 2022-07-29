Former county Commissioner Ted Seifert is running for the 4th Ward in the upcoming Red Wing City Council election.
Seifert grew up in Pepin, Wisconsin, on a farm and after high school went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Science in history and a minor in economics.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a pilot during the Vietnam war. He flew for commercial airlines such as United, Midway and Spirit until 1994.
“In 1965 or 1966 I was in school at UW-River Falls and the draft was happening, the Vietnam War was heating up so I got into a Marine Corps PLC and so I was put on reserve status so I could finish school,” he said.
“When I graduated I went to officer training, and I was deployed. When I got out of the Marine Corps, I flew for the commercial airlines,” he said.
In 1987, Seiftert started Hiawatha Home Care to take care of his son Michael’s medical needs at home. In 1993, the home care agency became Medicare certified and admitted other clients for skilled nursing home care medical service.
Seifert served as county commissioner for 14 years and was board chair twice during that time. He plans to use that experience if elected to the City Council. He has worked with budgets, and this will allow him to focus on some of his top priorities for the city.
“I like to use my life experiences and my political background going into this election. After 14 years on the county board dealing with similar issues and the same community I know the ground pretty well,” he said.
He prioritizes public safety, expansion of small businesses and mitigating negative social and emotional impacts resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns.
“What we really need right now is jobs, going into an economic recession we need to work hard to maintain our workforce and our employment base here in Red Wing and that is at the top of my priorities,” he said.
Seifert prioritizes reducing taxes alongside maintaining a strong workforce. He wants to support expanding small businesses to create more jobs in the community
“Taxes chase away businesses and is hard on citizens. We have people in Red Wing who are struggling and those are the people we need to look after,” he said.
“Small businesses have reduced in the COVID lockdowns and have the greatest potential for a rapid recovery,” he continued.
Public Safety is at the forefront of Seifert's priorities going into the election.
“I will work to restore our citizens’ trust and confidence in our local police officers. Every citizen should feel safe when in the presence of a policeman even if you are being arrested for something you did or did not do,” he said.
