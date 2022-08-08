Former Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos died on Thursday, Aug. 4, at home surrounded by loved ones; he was 69 years old.
Drotos died after an ongoing battle with cancer of the bones, lung and brain.
He recently stepped down as commissioner last month because of his illness.
“[He] has dedicated his life to being a public servant by ensuring the people’s interests are always put first,” Goodhue County Administrator Scott Arneson said when Drotos resigned on July 19. “Whether people personally know Commissioner Drotos or not, he has always worked with their best interests in mind.”
Drotos has served as commissioner of District 5 since 2017 and used this time to tackle sustainability issues, lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce waste and revitalize the local housing development.
Drotos encouraged residents to bike more and use electric vehicles if possible.
“I believe that sustainability is the issue of our lifetime because it can address environmental degradation and climate change for the long run,” Drotos said in an interview with the Republican Eagle.
In addition to his work on the county Board of Commissioners, Drotos worked with many local organizations including Red Wing Lions and Elks Club, United Way, Red Wing Arts and the Goodhue County Historical Society.
“Commissioner Drotos has dedicated his public life to tackling sustainability issues, reducing waste, establishing a treatment court, and revitalizing the County’s housing and economic development,” a Goodhue County news release said.
Drotos brought awareness and action to sustainability in the city of Red Wing and Goodhue County.
“Commissioner Drotos centered on the importance of sustainability when he took on the role of environmental officer for the city of Red Wing,” the news release said.
According to Drotos’ obituary, some projects he worked on include the electric car fast charge and the county’s drug treatment court.
“Commissioner Drotos has truly demonstrated himself to be a true public servant. Whether people personally knew Commissioner Drotos or not, he had always worked with their best interests in mind,” the news release said
The family has made funeral arrangements and donations of flowers or planting a tree in memory of Drotos are available at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Paul-Drotos.
“He enlivened the gatherings of his family and in-laws, his friends, and his coworkers. He endured the loss of his only two siblings to cancer,” his family said in his obituary. “He was a unique man that truly loved his family, his friends and his community, and that really showed. We were lucky to have him. He was an excellent human being.”
A celebration of life will be held at Colvill Park Courtyard in Red Wing on Thursday, Aug. 11, between 4 and 7 p.m.
“We would like to thank him for his tireless servitude to the county,” Arneson said when Drotos resigned last month.
