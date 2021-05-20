Armani Tucker, a senior at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, will be continuing his wrestling career at Rochester Community and Technical College while studying to be a police officer. As he looks back on his high school years, Tucker is proud of all the activities he has participated in.
“I have always wanted to be a police officer and have always loved wrestling,” Tucker said. “This gave me an opportunity to do both.”
Tucker is the youngest of six siblings and lived most of his life around the Kenyon-Wanamingo area, but is originally from Red Wing.
When Tucker was 4, he started living with a foster family because his single mom needed some assistance taking care of him.
“She was working so much to support me and my siblings, she just didn’t have enough time for me and my father wasn’t around, so those foster parents stepped up and offered to help raise me,” Tucker said.
During his childhood, Tucker remained positive and loved playing outside, being a member of the Boy Scouts and participating in church youth groups and camps.
“He has fought through a lot of family hardships to get to where he is today,” Whitney Bartholome, counselor at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, said. “He's a great teammate and contributes to the positive culture of the school.”
In high school, Tucker has participated in wrestling, football, track and field, soccer, FFA and school plays.
“I learned different lessons in each of them that will help me in my future,” Tucker said.
He also liked the contact aspect of football and that the activities helped him form friendships.
“I have a group of friends and some of the things we like to do together are sports, lifting weights, boxing, and playing Magic: The Gathering,” Tucker said.
When Tucker looked back on his high school career, he said he is most proud of involvement in sports and extracurricular activities.
He will miss his “criminal justice and art class, and hanging out in Masbergs room” the most.
Now as Tucker looks toward the future, he is excited to study law enforcement and continue wrestling after graduation.
