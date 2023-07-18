After more than a decade since the last book on Red Wing pottery was created, Danaè and Bill Prock celebrated the release of their new book “Cobalt on Clay– Red Wing Salt Glaze Decorations” with a release party on Tuesday.
At the Pottery Museum of Red Wing, more than fifty people attended the book release party, forming a long, winding line for their turn to receive a signed copy of the Procks' latest work.
“This has been a work of love because we so love Red Wing stoneware,” Danaè Prock said. “It meant a lot to us to have the opportunity to be able to create [a book] about something we love so much.”
Since the mid-1800s, the high-quality clay found in Goodhue County has been used to create pottery and stoneware for food and water storage.
In “Cobalt on Clay,” the Procks go into great detail about the process for making these pieces, the production transitions over the years, and the eventual formation of the Red Wing Stoneware Company.
“It means so much to have so many of our dear friends and fellow collectors and people who care about preserving Red Wing’s history here,” she said. “We just want to appreciate you, so this [book] is our gift to you.”
Around the room, attendees flipped through the pages of the Procks’ new book, marveling at the images and appreciating the rich history of Goodhue County’s stoneware.
“Cobalt on Clay– Red Wing Salt Glaze Decorations” is now for sale on Amazon.com.
