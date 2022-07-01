Fare for All is a great way to save money on quality, nutritious food. They buy fresh fruits, vegetables and frozen meat in bulk to save you up to 40% off grocery store prices. They select the best food from shipments, pre-packaging it to give the greatest deals.
The next Fare for All will be Tuesday, July 5, from 3-5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 435 W. Seventh St. in Red Wing.
Fare for All offers a combination of fresh produce and frozen meats at every sale. The variety changes throughout the year and may vary slightly from what is advertised on the website. They purchase all food through wholesalers and manufacturers or directly from growers. Because they buy in volume, they can get wholesale prices and pass the savings along to you.
Fare for All is community supported and open to everyone. The more people who participate, the better.
Fare for All events feature meat and produce packs. Masks are strongly encouraged to ensure safer transactions. Credit, debit and EBT cards preferred. Please no checks.
Here are the facts:
Fare for All is open to everyone, no questions asked.
There are no qualifications or income restrictions
There is no registration
The more people who participate, the more purchasing power they have.
The more people who shop, the greater the savings for everyone.
