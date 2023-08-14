The Flotsam River Circus made its fifth stop along the Mississippi River in Red Wing for a lively performance in front of more than 200 people on the banks of Levee Park.
A troupe of musicians, puppeteers, acrobats, trapezists, mimes, clowns and circus performers floated into town on a handmade ramshackle raft Tuesday evening as part of a six-week-long expedition on the Mississippi River.
Flotsam will travel through five states throughout their journey, providing more than 30 free performances in river towns from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Saint Louis, Missouri.
During Flotsam’s tour, the river raft serves as the performer’s stage, home and mode of transportation. A support vehicle travels along on land, but many choose to stay on the water.
“We’re working really, really hard, but we’re also just going down the Mississippi River on a [raft], which is a dream,” Flotsam puppeteer Kalan Sherrard said.
The floating circus doesn’t charge spectators to view their productions, as they rely solely on grants and donations to “stay afloat.”
“We’re not making tons of money on the tour because we really rely on just donations,” Sherrard said. “But at the same time, it is like this exquisite, beautiful vacation.”
This is the group’s fourth floating tour.
In 2019, Flotsam River Circus toured the Willamette River in Oregon, traveling from Corvallis to Portland. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted plans for a tour in 2020, but the group was back on the water in 2021, traveling the waterways of Seattle, Washington. Last year in 2022, Flotsam performed along California’s Sacramento River and San Francisco Bay.
This summer’s tour from Minneapolis to Saint Louis will be the Flotsam River Circus’ largest tour yet.
At Levee Park on Tuesday, hundreds of kids poked their heads through the metal railings as parents raised their cameras in the air to witness the floating phenomena that is the Flotsam River Circus.
