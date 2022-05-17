Some Red Wing Public Schools staff may qualify for a new flexible work arrangement once it's approved, changing how they perform tasks next fall.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put remote work, telework, hybrid and flex work front and center,” Amy French, human resources manager, said at the school board workshop May 16. “The concept of flex work may be new to Red Wing, but it's definitely not new [overall]. . . Our staff have been flex working for the last two-plus years . . . and doing it successfully . . . It’s time for this change.”
Flexible work refers to any schedule different from the district’s standard operating hours or any work location other than the employee’s usual physical location, according to French. This includes a compressed workweek and alternate work locations.
“Having [the] arrangement allows businesses, including public education, to recruit competitively and in a larger geographical area,” French said. “It can increase the candidate pool.”
This is something the district needs as they deal with staffing shortages, including substitute teachers.
During the discussion, French shared the following proposed flexible plan:
General statement of procedure
This procedure is to provide work flexibility options for staff who can complete or may need to complete the essential functions of their position all or in part through flexible work.
Eligibility for flexible work and work schedules will be approved and determined by building administration in consultation with the Superintendent and/or the human resources manager.
Flexible work schedules may be short- or long-term depending on individual circumstances.
The district reserves the right to terminate a flexible work arrangement at any time without agreement from the affected employee(s).
Flexible work requests due to disability are referred to the Section 504/ADA Officers.
Expectations/responsibilities
Employees must take reasonable steps to ensure the confidentiality of electronic and other work-related information per district policies and procedures.
Employees will be expected to maintain the same level of security for all confidential data and provide for themselves a space for private or confidential conversations at any and all locations.
Employees must maintain the usual standards of work and be at least as productive as if they were working in their usual physical location.
All Red Wing Public Schools District policies remain in effect as long as the employee is performing the essential functions of their position no matter the location.
“I think this is a great idea,” board member Jennifer Tift said.
Board members Nicky Buck, Jim Bryant and Pam Roe expressed their concern over the plan and said they would like to see more bodies in the buildings, not fewer.
“We are dealing with people, and [we] need them here,” Bryant said.
The three wanted a better way to decide who can participate in flex working with strict language in the plan.
French will take the board’s feedback into consideration and will bring an updated version for a vote at a future meeting.
