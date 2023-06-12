The Mighty Mississippi Cleanup challenge gained statewide recognition during Earth Week this year.
The challenge that originated in Goodhue County was organized by Goodhue County Commissioner Linda Flanders.
During the June 6 County Board meeting, Flanders was recognized with a 2023 National Association of Counties Achievement Award for the Mighty Mississippi Cleanup Challenge.
“The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.”
The challenge was created to inform communities along the Mississippi River about the dangers the river is facing. The goal was to engage those communities in efforts to improve the health of the Mississippi.
“Centered around grassroots collective action, the Mighty Mississippi Cleanup challenge was created to engage local government leaders and their constituents to create many small-scale solutions in order to address a large-scale issue,” the county stated in a news release.
This year Flanders hoped other counties along the river would participate in the challenge.
“Since the conclusion of the event on May 15, dozens of local governments created events or means to help clean the Mississippi River,” the county stated. “Goodhue County received three challenge submissions with calculated metrics from Anoka County, Dakota County, and Ramsey County.”
Goodhue County staff applied on behalf of Falnders to NACo for this award. Flanders and Goodhue County are thankful for the support the communities have shown in this effort for the Mississippi River.
“Goodhue County thanks all the local government entities who created events or means to aid in cleaning up the Mississippi River,” the county said in a news release. “Lastly, Goodhue County would like to thank Commissioner Flanders for her dedication to this program and creating a cleaner environment for current and future constituents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.