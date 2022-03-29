United States and Minnesota flags were flown at half-staff on Friday, March 25, in honor and remembrance of Corrections Officer Lee Hackbarth. Hackbarth worked in the Minnesota correctional facility in Red Wing for 20 years.
The proclamation by Gov. Tim Walz states, “Officer Hackbarth was a dedicated corrections officer who was respected by his family, friends and colleagues. With its deepest gratitude, the state of Minnesota recognizes Officer Hackbarth for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”
According to the office of Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Hackbarth died on Dec. 10 “due to an illness obtained during line of duty service.”
Hackbarth’s obituary states that he “was an ardent student of history, voraciously studying nautical disasters (shipwrecks), life saving stations and lighthouses, (arctic) expeditions and vintage snowmobiles, World Wars I and II, and whatever else piqued his interest. He especially enjoyed ‘living history’ through conversations with veterans and other individuals whose life experiences put them on the forefront of historical happenings or documentation of the events.”
Before becoming a corrections officer, Hackbarth served in the Coast Guard and later as a Naval Reserve for 15 years.
Red Wing Police Chief Gordon Rohr told the Republican Eagle, “The members of the Red Wing Police Department and the entire law enforcement community send their condolences to the family of Corrections Officer Lee Hackbarth. His passing is a reminder of the risks that first responders, law enforcement and corrections officers take on a daily basis.”
