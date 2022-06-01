The Red Wing City Council candidate filing period ended on May 31 and 13 candidates are running for the open council positions. There are five spots open for election on the city council and both a general election and special election will be held to fill the seats.
Elections in 2022 include council members for first and second ward, third ward, fourth ward and a council member at-large for the general election. For the special election, the second ward council member position is open.
There are three candidates, Chad Kono, Janie Farrar and Ralph Rauterkus running for the Council Member At-Large office.
Two candidates are running for the office of Council Member Ward 1&2. Ron Goggin is a candidate and Dean Hove is running for re-election for this office as the incumbent.
Becky Norton currently holds the position of Council Member Ward 3 and she is running for re-election alongside Jason Snyder.
For Council Member Ward 4, Erin Buss has decided to not run for re-election. Candidates running for this office include Vicki Jo Lambert, Stanley Nerhaugen II and Ted Seifert.
In the special election, there are three candidates running to replace Laurel Stinson as she is running for a seat in the House of Representatives District 20A.
The three candidates running for the special election as Council Member Ward 2 are Donald Kliewer, Min MartinOakes and Tami Sevlie.
The special election and the primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Then Nov. 8 will be the final election for the remaining offices up for election.
