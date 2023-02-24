In early December, Goodhue County asked the community to help them name five snowplows.
Public Works was looking for a way to engage the community.
Last week, the department released the names that had been chosen for the snowplows.
The names that were picked are: Lightning McClean, Snow Rogan, No More Mr. Ice Guy, Scoop Dogg and Plowasaurus Rex.
Submitted names were narrowed by the county’s Public Works department and then the plow operators chose the final names for their snow plows.
The names are on the sides of the plows right under Goodhue County.
There are 14 snowplows that the county uses and three motor graders.
Names that were selected will be used for three years and then will be renamed, the county hopes to rotate names in different shops around the county.
These snowplows are kept at the Red Wing shop.
Naming snowplows is a fairly common community engagement across Minnesota.
MnDOT has a contest each year for their snowplows and other counties and cities ask for community involvement in naming their snowplows.
The plows here in Goodhue County were named just in time for this week’s large snowstorm.
Communities across the county may be able to see them out and about as crews clean up from the storm.
