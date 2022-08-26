Goodhue County awarded $100,000 a year for three years to five organizations in the county, according to the Goodhue County Child and Family Collaborative.
This funding is a result of the Mental Health Prevention and Intervention Grant Program. Goodhue County Child and Family Collaborative was allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds from Goodhue County to support the mental health recovery of youth, families and caregivers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds were made available to community organizations through a competitive grant process.
Mental health was already identified as a top health concern in Goodhue County and the
COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue, which makes investing in mental health and well-being critical.
A survey conducted for the Mental Health Coalition of Goodhue County found that youth, parents and those who work with youth were among the most likely to report a decline in their mental health since March 2020.
“We are excited to leverage ARPA funds to enhance mental health services throughout the
county through both evidence-based and innovative programs for our kids and our caregivers,”
said Maggie Cichosz, program coordinator.
GCCFC believes that these grant awards will have a significant impact on the mental health outcomes for youth, families and caregivers in Goodhue County.
Projects selected for funding
- C.A.R.E Clinic: Bilingual Mental Health Program
- Fernbrook Family Center: Adolescent Day Treatment
- Goodhue County Education District: Care Solace and Mental Health Skills Workshops
- Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center: Circles of Security
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools: Road to Regulation and Mental Health Speakers
