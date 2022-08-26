Red Wing has no shortage of local events that bring the community together. However, more events are being added to the calendar in an effort to bring more activities to the community.
Downtown Main Street and Red Wing Port Authority collaborated with the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau to help local businesses and organizations plan new events.
Planning an event can be an intimidating process and through this First Time Event Grant program businesses were able to work side-by-side with Downtown Main Street to plan new events effectively.
“We help them get what they need from the city and schedule meetings with the city and police department. We explain how the private use of public property permit works,” Downtown Main Street events and office coordinator Angela Frechette said.
“We help them look for local DJs and food trucks and just help them with some of the things they haven’t thought about before,” she continued.
This year there were three recipients of the grant. Red Wing Arts and Big Turn Music Fest were the first grant recipients and they planned the first ever River Town Throw Down.
The event was a success drawing hundreds of people to Central Park for the full day music festival.
There are two upcoming events that received the grant funding. The next event is a Fall Kickoff Block Party. This event is organized by local churches and will be a back to school kickoff event held in downtown Red Wing.
“The next event coming up is the block party, and it is put on by a bunch of local churches. It is really just a block party to kick off the school year and get the community together,” Frechette said.
The block party is on Sept. 9 from 5-9 p.m. and there will be free activities for the community to join.
The voice of the Minnesota Vikings, Paul Allen, will be speaking at the event and there will be games and other activities throughout the day.
Cornerstone Church was the applicant for the grant and then coordinated with several other local churches to plan the event.
The final event using the grant funding will be a celebration of the re-opening in the West End District. The event will be an Autumn Fest and features several free activities.
Some activities at Autumn Fest include bounce houses, pumpkin painting and “Touch-a-truck” in collaboration with the local law enforcement, public works and fire department.
“This event is focusing on the re-opening of the West End District, it is called Autumn Fest so that they can continue this event in the future,” Frechette said.
When planning these events the recipients were able to receive one-on-one help from Downtown Main Street if needed. They provided insurance for the events, a handbook with all of the “need to knows” and help with the overall planning.
This grant was proposed in order to spark more downtown engagement with new events. One of the goals for these events is to become an annual occurrence.
Downtown Main Street helps the event get off to a good start the first year and then the following years they have a better idea of what they need to coordinate and organize.
“All of the events were put together to become an annual event, that is the goal of the grant. We help them get the first one planned and give them some resources,” Frechette said.
This was the first year that Downtown Main Street and the Red Wing Port Authority were able to provide this grant. They hope to continue to provide this opportunity to people in the community who want to start new events.
“After the events commence we will sit down and discuss how this grant program went and what we can do better,” Frechette said.
“We would love to continue this because I think it is a great way to get more organizations and business involved in the community,” she continued.
Grant recipients received $3,000 of funding that they were required to match, and they also received a step by step handbook for planning.
There are Facebook events created for the Block Party and Autumn Fest with more information and updates on what activities are available. More information is available on Downtown Main Street’s Facebook page.
