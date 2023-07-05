Red Wing residents flocked to Levee Park last week to greet the first riverboat of the year.
On June 29, the American Symphony was the first boat to visit Red Wing this year,
Riverboat season is a busy time in Red Wing.
Many people enjoy watching the boats dock in Levee Park when they float into town. Sometimes throughout the summer the city is lucky enough to host two boats at a time.
“This is earlier than usual,” Deputy Director of Public Services for Red Wing Lynn Nardinger said.
The community welcomes these boats with open arms. The tourists and the riverboats contribute to the economic vitality in Red Wing throughout the summer.
Staff from the Chamber or Commerce, the Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau, Red Wing Arts and other local businesses were all in Levee Park to help welcome the boat to town.
The park was filled with other community members watching as the boat was tied up by staff on the ship.
People on the boat waved to spectators as they slowly floated into their docking spot.
The riverboats not only bring tourists into town on the boats, but people from the surrounding area visit Red Wing to watch the boats come in.
One patron at the park was from Farmington, he rides into Red Wing on his motorcycle to watch the riverboats come in from time to time.
The boats are the kickoff to tourism season in Red Wing, soon the town will be busy with visitors. Those who come into town and go on excursions visit many of Red Wing’s gems.
The Anderson Center hosts tours, Red Wing Arts has their Depot Gallery open and many of the downtown shops welcome the visitors with open arms.
Various cruise ships dock in Red Wing throughout the summer. American Cruise Lines, Viking Cruises and American Queen Voyages are the three cruise lines that bring their guests to town.
The next riverboat expected to dock in Levee Park is from Viking Cruises. The ship will arrive on July 8.
The full riverboat schedule is available on the Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau’s website.
