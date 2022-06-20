The city of Red Wing celebrated their first Juneteenth celebration on June 19, also known as Freedom Day.
The Human Rights Commission collaborated with several organizations from around Red Wing including Hope Coalition and Goodhue County Historical Society to bring an event together that both educates and celebrates this day in history.
Information about the history of the Black community in Red Wing was available and posted for attendees to read. One of the banners said, “As the Black community in the area continues to grow, so does empowerment.”
It also read, “In 2020, students at Red Wing Public High School created the Black Student Union to support Black students, improve the campus environment and encourage the retention of Black students.”
During the event, performances from the Sam Butler Band and Music by D.J. Green Machine filled Central Park.
A Juneteenth history and local family history presentation was given during the event and the encouragement to continue to educate on Black history was left with attendees.
Michael Lickness Holmes from the Human Rights Commission said, “People’s eyes are being opened, and people are more willing to step outside their bubble and learn more about this history.”
The celebrations for Juneteenth originally started in 1866 after the emancipation proclamation was issued. The city of Red Wing shared some brief history on their Facebook page on the days leading up to Juneteenth.
They said, “Juneteenth celebrations began in Texas among formerly enslaved communities and soon traveled across the nation.”
They continued, “Gatherings in shared spaces commonly included food, music, and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation and allowed African Americans to honor and pass down their shared history, culture, and progress.”
Although this was the first Juneteenth celebration in Red Wing, the city plans to continue to celebrate this day each year going forward.
