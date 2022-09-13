Despite a rainy and chilly night, Third Street was blocked off for the first Fall Kickoff Block Party.
More than 20 churches and businesses hosted activities for families, children and anyone that found themselves walking downtown on Friday night.
There were games from the Red Wing Hockey Association, face painting from the Party Lady Sheila Smith and minnow races from St. Joseph’s Catholic church.
The event came together through a first-time event grant through Downtown Mainstreet and the Red Wing Port Authority. Around a dozen churches came together to bring an event like this to the city.
“This is our first rodeo, so we are learning how we can do this better next year. But so many people came together for this, and I want to thank Downtown Main Street and all of the other local churches who came together for this,” Robert Permenter, lead pastor at Cornerstone Community Church, said.
After activities, an address from Mayor Mike Wilson and stopping at food trucks, attendees were invited to Cornerstone Community Church for a message from Paul Allen, radio voice of the Minnesota Vikings.
Allen shared his experiences being an announcer for Canterbury Park, KFAN and the Minnesota Vikings. His message had a faith element to it and how his journey started.
“Nearly 30 years with three microphones, no college education, hadn’t read a word in the Bible until four summers ago, and God put me in that position for moments like this,” Allen said.
The event was a success with large numbers of people attending throughout the night. Despite the event ending at 8 p.m., there were still people filling the streets playing games until 9:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Community Church hopes to continue to host this unique event alongside other local churches in the coming years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.