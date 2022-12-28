New Year’s Eve is a celebration for many ringing in the new year. For more than 15 years, Welch Village has welcomed people to celebrate on the slopes.
Fireworks have been a tradition across the country on New Year’s Eve and Minnesota is no different. Many ski resorts in the state celebrate with fireworks while people are out skiing and snowboarding.
“We started this about 15 years ago. A lot of ski resorts around the country have done this for years,” President and General Manager of Welch Village Ski Area Peter Zotalis said.
For the past 15 years that the tradition has been held, Welch Village has held their fireworks earlier in the evening so families can celebrate without having to be out until midnight.
“We chose to have our fireworks earlier in the evening at 7 p.m. so families and kids could enjoy it if they didn’t feel like staying up until midnight,” Zotalis said.
The resort is open for skiing and snowboarding until 10 p.m. that evening. Their Kid’s flashlight and Fowl Play is at 6:45 p.m. The torchlight parade is at 6:55 p.m., and the fireworks begin at 7 p.m.
Representatives at Welch Village say the best place to see the fireworks is from the top of the slopes on the west side of the ski area.
“If you are a skier or a snowboarder, the best spot to view the fireworks is on top of one of our main slopes on the west side of the area like Lookout, Bakkelyka, or Fowl Play,” Zotalis said.
For those who aren’t skiers or snowboarders, the fireworks can still be seen from the parking lots.
“Otherwise, the public can try to find a place in our parking lot and see the fireworks from there,” Zotalis said.
With the large amounts of snow over the past two weeks Welch Village has been busy with people taking advantage of the fresh snow. They anticipate busy nights this weekend and on New Year’s Eve.
“We expect to be very busy with all of the fresh snow we have received recently and the forecasted mild temperatures,” Zotalis said.
Welch Village opens at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, and they offer equipment rentals. All lift tickets and rentals must be purchased online on their website in advance this season.
For more information about Welch Village Ski Area visit the website at welchvillage.com and their Facebook page at Welch Village
