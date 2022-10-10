At 01:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Brooks Avenue for a report of a bedroom fire inside a residence.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within 7 minutes of receiving the call and confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure. Two occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation and released on scene.
Crews used a transitional fire attack and placed the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival.
There were no injuries to emergency responders.
The residence sustained significant fire and smoke damage to the main level. The Red Cross is working with the family to provide temporary housing. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Apparatus used on the scene included two fire engines, two ambulances, one ladder truck and two chief officers. A total of 16 firefighters worked at the scene for approximately two hours. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Goodhue Fire Department assisted on scene of the incident. Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth Ambulance provided station coverage during the incident.
