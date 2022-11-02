On Wednesday, at 2:31 pm the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire in the area of Larson Lane in Red Wing.
Red Wing Firefighters arrived on the scene in approximately 17 minutes from the time of dispatch. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire in a wooded area spreading quickly.
The area burned was approximately 4 acres. The incident was placed under control within 90 minutes of arrival. Crews remained on the scene for approximately 2.5 hours to extinguish hot spots.
No injuries were reported, and no buildings were damaged. Recent dry conditions, high temperatures and strong winds contributed to the spread of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the scene was turned over to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Red Wing Fire Department responded with a fire engine, two ambulances, a tender truck, two brush trucks and a utility vehicle . Two chief officers directed operations.
Goodhue Fire Department, Meisville Fire Department, Prairie Island Police Department, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Department assisted on scene. Goodhue County dispatch assisted with the incident.
Cannon Falls Ambulance and Zumbrota Ambulance provided coverage at Station 1 during the incident.
