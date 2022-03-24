At 10:16 a.m., the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to a fire inside S.B. Foot Tanning Company.
While responding, a report from staff on site indicated an active fire and the response was upgraded to a structure fire.
Firefighter/paramedics were on scene within four minutes of receiving the initial call and confirmed a fire inside of a machine. Crews extinguished the fire within five minutes from arrival containing the damage to the area of origin.
Crews remained on scene for approximately 60 minutes
performing overhaul and ventilation. There were no injuries reported
The building sustained minor smoke damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Apparatus used on the scene included two fire engines, one ambulance, and one chief officer. A total of 12 firefighters responded to the incident.
Red Wing Police Department, dispatchers from Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Ellsworth EMS provided assistance.
