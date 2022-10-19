Over the weekend, the Red Wing Fire Department opened its station to the public.
Firefighters welcomed the community with activities for kids and vital information about fire safety. The open house was an end to fire prevention week during which the fire department gives out information about fire safety.
Many departments across the country encourage their communities to have a safety plan. Throughout the week the fire department visited schools in the area to educate kids on fire safety.
At the open house there were opportunities for the community to learn while also having fun. Some of the activities included using a fire hose to put out a fake house fire, going inside the fire trucks, pictures with Sparky and a smoke simulator.
On Sunday, the station filled with community members who support the fire department and the hard work that they put in to keep the community safe.
For more information about creating a plan and other tips about fire safety visit nfpa.org.
