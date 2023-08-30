The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a house fire on the evening of Aug. 26
At 8:55 p.m., the Red Wing Fire Department received a call reporting a structure fire in the 200 block of 5th Street East in Red Wing city limits.
Within two minutes and 34 seconds, Red Wing firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of the fire.
“Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof and initiated an offensive fire attack,” a news release from the fire department stated. “Fire was located in an exterior wall which had spread into the attic space.”
The fire was extinguished and the incident was placed under control within 35 minutes of first response. “Crews remained on scene performing overhaul and investigating the cause of the fire for an additional two hours,” the news release stated.
Significant fire and smoke damage was sustained within the residence. At the time of the fire occupants of the home were present and they were able to safely evacuate.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to the Red Wing Fire Department, “Apparatus used on the scene included three fire engines, one ladder truck, one ambulance, and one chief officer. Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers assisted the Red Wing Fire Department on the incident. Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth Ambulance provided station coverage during the incident.”
The fire comes just days after another devastating fire in Red Wing that left a home uninhabitable just after midnight on Aug. 24.
