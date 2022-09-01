A kitchen fire on the 700 block of Plum Street resulted in smoke and fire damage to the home's main level.
The Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, and was on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call.
All occupants safely evacuated the building. Firefighters worked on the scene for less than an hour.
The fire department responded with a fire engine, ladder truck, ambulance, chief officer, fire marshal and a fire inspector.
The cause of the fire, which originated in the kitchen, is under investigation.
The Red Cross is working with the occupants to provide temporary housing.
