On May 24, the Red Wing Fire Department received a call for a boat fire in the 1300 block of Levee Road.
“Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of receiving the call, and one boat was on fire in the storage yard,” a news release about the fire stated.
About 15 minutes after responders were on the scene, the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
“There was significant fire damage to the affected boat. Initial activities prevented further damage to the nearby building, as well as extinguishing the fire,” the news release stated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to the Red Wing Fire Department, two fire engines, two ambulances and two chief officers were at the scene.
“A total of 15 firefighters worked at the scene for one hour. Red Wing Public Works, Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Dispatchers assisted the Red Wing Fire Department,” the news release stated. “Red Wing Fire Department units were already engaged in one emergency medical call at the time of dispatch for this incident.”
