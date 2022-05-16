Through the smoke and dust during a house fire, firefighters have a hard time finding victims. With a new donation, the fire department will be able to curb that difficulty and get to people faster with new thermal imaging cameras.
The Red Wing Fire Department received a $10,000 donation from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) for new thermal imaging equipment. The department currently has a few of these cameras, but the new equipment will allow for more firefighters to use the thermal imaging cameras during rescues.
During the May 9 City Council meeting, Fire Chief Mike Warner said, “ADM has a corporate giving program, and they reached out to us to figure out what type of specific needs we have and inside the fire department we have identified the need for individual thermal imaging cameras.”
The cameras are small devices that would be assigned to each on-duty firefighter and can be worn on the gear and used instantly during a fire rescue.
Warner says these cameras will allow for more opportunities.
“With more cameras the better opportunities we will have to find someone if they are inside of a fire,” Warner said.
ADM company representative Bill Simmons reached out to the fire department for this donation after an incident they had experienced with a small fire last year.
“We had an incident last November where we had a small fire in one of our grain bins and Mike (Warner) and his crew came out to help us out, it was a small fire and there was no real damage but it took all day to get it put out,” Simmons said.
He continued, “A few weeks after the incident we worked with the department and did a review on what we could do better, and we came up with these IR cameras, and we decided to make a donation to the city to buy these cameras.”
The cameras are a newer version of what the fire department already has.
“Right now we have one per fire vehicle, with this donation I’ll be able to have more cameras available which means we will be able to use the cameras to look for people more efficiently,” Warner said.
The cameras use infrared radiation to create an image.
“Everything gives off heat, and the camera takes that data and puts it into the screen. So a fire could be 1500 degrees and a human could be 80 degrees, and it’s going to see the temperature differential through the smoke,” Warner said.
The cameras can be used in several instances during rescues.
“We will be able to look through the smoke to find victims; we will also be able to find people who may fall through the ice in the winter time,” Warner said.
The cameras will be used by the firefighters going forward as soon as they are added to the inventory.
