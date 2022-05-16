Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and continue rising to 16.2 feet Sunday. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 10/04/2010. &&