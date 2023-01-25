Heavy snowfall is no stranger this winter. With several inches accumulating, the fire department reminds residents to clear off fire hydrants.
Keeping fire hydrants clear of snow can help the fire department when it comes to emergency situations.
Time is of the essence when it comes to house and structure fires and when fire hydrants are blocked this slows the response times.
The fire department is advising residents to clear off snow covering the hydrants as well as 3 feet surrounding the hydrants.
“Clear an area approximately 3 feet around the fire hydrant, and clear a path from the fire hydrant to the street,” Fire Chief Mike Warner said. “Please help to keep our community safe.”
Clearing an area around the hydrant will allow the firefighters to locate the hydrant and quickly attach hoses to it during fires.
When clearing off sidewalks and driveways, take a few extra minutes to make sure any hydrants near homes aren’t covered.
“It is really important for our fire department to have access to those in the winter in case of a fire, so if you have a hydrant near your home or if you know someone that does please help out the fire department by clearing those off,” Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said during the City Council meeting Monday night.
