The Red Wing Fire Department joined other departments in Minnesota and Wisconsin to donate old fire gear to Ukraine.
The Oronoco Fire Department set up a donation drive for fire departments to donate any expired or surplus equipment to be sent to Ukraine. At least 20 fire departments participated in the donation of old equipment.
“The Oronoco department was heading up an initiative to collect and send used gear which included boots, helmets and any other fire rescue equipment to Ukraine,” Red Wing Fire Chief Mike Warner said. “We became aware of this through numerous contacts and through the Minnesota State Fire Association, and we knew we had some old gear that had expired and was slated to be rid of.”
Fire equipment cannot be used in the United States after a certain amount of time, and it becomes surplus equipment. According to the National Fire Protection Association, gear usually cannot be used after its suggested lifespan.
The gear donated by the Red Wing fire department was from the 1990s. In the council administrator’s status report from the April 25 council meeting, Kay Khulmann said, “Assistant Chief Hanlin dropped the gear off in Oronoco on April 11. Capt. Trent Wentlandt helped identify which gear met the requirements for the donation.”
The Red Wing department donated 11 sets of bunker gear which includes the pants, the suspenders and the coats. The Oronoco Fire Department partnered with Chaplain Ministries International in Lindstrom, Minnesota, to donate the gear internationally.
The department received an appreciation plaque that will be displayed at the fire station in downtown Red Wing.
