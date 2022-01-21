Theresa Tamminen wants a safe place to live in Red Wing.
She told the City Council on Jan. 10 that her rental home on East Fourth Street does not meet that criteria. It is not safe.
Tamminen’s comments came during the public comments section of the council meeting. The comments came after a report by consultant Ali Niemi on the city’s plan to address housing instability and homelessness.
While Niemi’s report was filled with statistics, Tamminen’s comments offered stark details of the housing issue in the city, in particular affordable housing.
“There was a fire in another apartment last fall,” Tamminen told the council. “The outlets don’t work in my house, so obviously there’s an electrical problem. I wonder if I’m going to have a fire or not.”
A city inspector visited the house in November and confirmed there are problems, finding 12 areas that needed to be fixed by the owner of Tamminen’s home, Crimson Turtle Properties.
Dan Simonson, the city’s building and zoning inspector, sent a letter to Crimson Turtle Properties on Dec. 17. In part it stated: “On Nov. 24, I sent you a letter… with some life safety concerns with your rental property at 710 West 4th St. in Red Wing. I received no response. The city building official, Frank Peterson, met with your property manager… on Dec. 14 to check the items and none of the issues had been corrected.”
The 12 items on the list include:
Hire a licensed electrician to verify that all three meters are separated to each apartment. According to Tamminen, her unit does not have its own electrical box. When work was being done on the two other units in the building, most of her electricity was turned off. She only had electricity in the back bedrooms.
Hire a licensed electrician to fix the life safety issues in the basement and apartments, such as light fixtures hanging by wires, missing outlet covers and an exposed 220 wire in the basement.
Hire a licensed plumber to verify repair work in the open kitchen ceiling no longer leaks. Also install sheetrock in the kitchen to cover exposed pipes.
Red Wing resident Chaz Neal previously has spoken to the City Council on numerous topics, including housing issues. He stood at Tamminen’s side as she spoke to the council Jan. 10.
Tamminen contacted Neal for help after her landlord did not fix the 12 items listed by the city’s inspector.
“I really want the city to know and even the readers to know that… of all the properties that they're probably going to go in, this is probably one of the nicer ones because of Theresa,” Neal said.
Tamminen told the City Council that she tries to make her home look nice, but she doesn’t have the money to make all of the repairs that would be needed to make it a safe place to live.
According to the city, no permits have been issued on the property since it was purchased by Crimson Turtle. But, Simonson writes in his letter, “I documented the new plumbing and electrical work you had completed.”
The Republican Eagle tried to contact Crimson Turtle by phone but was unsuccessful. The company does not currently have a public office.
A rental license program began in January with the goal of ensuring homes are safe. The previous program was in place more than a decade ago.
Council President Becky Norton noted when the program was discussed in August, “The previous inspection program was 10 years ago, the last time that homes were inspected, so all of the homes are well due at this point.”
Previously, tenants could call the city to have their unit inspected but that sometimes resulted in retaliation from their landlord. The goal of this program is to ensure that Red Wing housing is safe while taking the burden of requesting inspections off of the tenants.
Tamminen and her landlord came to an agreement that Tamminen would leave the property by March 31. Now Tamminen is struggling to find a home that meets her requirements.
Tamminen needs a home with at least three bedrooms because her son currently lives with her and she cares for her father, who has dementia. Despite Tamminen’s salary from a part-time job and pay from providing child care, along with her father’s Social Security, she said it’s hard to find a place that they can afford. Tamminen’s current rent is $1,350 a month.
Neal sat with Tamminen at her kitchen table recently to talk about her housing challenges.
“You have landlords that are asking first (month), last and security deposits now,” Neal said. “The people that are looking for housing, that are renters, aren’t making that type of money.”
At the Jan. 10 council meeting, Neal and Tamminen asked for city funds to help Tamminen find a new home.
When the rental license program was put into place, the council set aside $10,000 “for costs of potentially housing a person or family short-term if they have to be immediately removed from their rental unit due to an emergency health and safety issue.”
Tamminen did not receive any financial aid from the city.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, a city staff member told the Republican Eagle that for Tamminen “the improvements were important but they were not life-threatening, so she did not have to utilize city funds or move out of her place immediately.”
This source noted “the city did make sure to contact the landlord so the work would get done, and the city’s building inspector will revisit her place to make sure the work was done properly.”
Tamminen told a reporter on Tuesday that someone from Crimson Turtle was working on her heating. This was on the list of items that the city flagged as needing to be fixed by the landlord but not one of Tamminen’s priorities.
Sitting in Tamminen’s kitchen, listening to her granddaughter babble as she fell asleep in the living room, Neal said his appearance at the Jan. 10 meeting with Tamminen “isn't just to make City Council look bad. It's that there really is an issue when it comes to housing.”
The city has been working to find ways to address housing in Red Wing. Ali Niemi with North Star Policy Consulting was hired in September to use information gathered in a housing study from last year to create an action plan for the city.
Niemi and Red Wing community members worked to create the “Plan to Increase Housing Stability and Reduce Homelessness.”
The plan includes eight priority strategies for 2022. Each strategy includes action steps, partners and resources. The strategies are:
Commit to developing 15 new permanent supportive housing units in Red Wing. In collaboration with community partners, work toward Goodhue County’s goal of adding 50-69 market rate apartments, 24-32 market rate townhomes and 24-30 units with a shallow subsidy by 2030.
Maintain a real-time, by-name list of people experiencing homelessness in Red Wing modeled after the “Built for Zero” initiative. Identify a single point of contact for housing advocacy for each household on the list.
Increase funding for homeless prevention payments and services.
Establish a tenant/landlord connection program.
Develop a formal, long-term motel leasing program to meet the emergency shelter needs of individuals and families in Red Wing.
Create a one-stop show opportunity center to serve people experiencing homelessness and the broader community.
Develop a host homes model for youth experiencing homelessness in Red Wing.
Address NIMBY (“not in my back yard”) through community education and engagement.
All of the above steps are needed, but the plan stresses: “The single most important thing that can be done to prevent and end homelessness in Red Wing is to ensure adequate safe and accessible affordable housing at all income levels. Housing costs are rising faster than income and earnings. We need to work on both sides of this equation, adjusting both housing and economic policies.”
The recent study of homelessness found that in Goodhue County, the inventory of rental properties was 2.5% vacant, including a 1.4% vacancy rate among the affordable and subsidized properties and a 3.6% vacancy rate in the market rate properties. Meanwhile, equilibrium vacancy rates for rental housing would be 5%.
In short, to end homelessness in the city and ensure that all residents have safe places to live, Red Wing needs more housing.
Tamminen’s search for a new home highlights that issue. Sitting in her kitchen, Tamminen reflected on the difficulties of that search.
“We started looking, there just isn’t a whole lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.