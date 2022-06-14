Many people looking to buy or rehabilitate a home are overwhelmed by the difficulty of getting a loan; however, there are financial agencies willing to help everyone secure adequate housing.
Three of those agencies are the Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
Each of these agencies highlighted a loan program during the Goodhue County Housing Summit June 8.
Housing authority
The Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority “is a housing and redevelopment authority that carries out the mission to provide affordable, decent, safe and sanitary housing,” according to its website.
Karen DuCharme, administrative development director, presented on their Small Cities Development Program, showing how homeowners can get financial assistance for housing rehabilitation.
“Funds can be used to remove health, safety or other deficiencies and to bring the structure into compliance with rehabilitation standards,” DuCharme said.
This work includes, but is not limited to: roofing, siding, plumbing or wiring.
Funds can also be used to improve energy efficiency and accessibility for household members with disabilities.
Financial assistance will come in the form of a deferred loan and the amount will vary. For more information, visit SEMMCHRA’s website.
Finance agency
The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency has an abundance of financial programs to help home buyers receive loans at market-based interest rates.
A special program for first time buyers called Start Up was highlighted during the summit.
Start Up is “for first-time homebuyers, defined as those who ‘have not had an ownership interest in a principal residence in the last three years.’ If you’ve never owned a home, or it's been more than three years since you've been a homeowner, you may be considered a first-time homebuyer,” according to the agency’s website.
The program offers low interest rates and different down payment options.
For more information or to apply, visit mnhousing.gov.
Rural Development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development “helps rural residents buy or rent safe, affordable housing and make health and safety repairs to their homes,” according to its website.
Loan specialist Gabe Ehrman and area director Charles Phillip emphasized the single family home and repair loans.
“We work with many families under these circumstances all the time,” Phillip said.
The Single Family Housing Repair Loans & Grants is a program designed to provide “loans to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes or grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards,” according to rural development.
Qualifying applicants must be the homeowner, unable to obtain credit elsewhere and have a household income that does not exceed the low limit by county.
The maximum loan amount is $40,000 for a fixed 1% interest rate.
For those looking to buy a home instead of rehabilitating one, the Single Family Housing Direct Home Loans is right for them.
This loan assists low income families obtain safe housing in eligible areas “by providing payment assistance to increase an applicant’s repayment ability,” according to Ehrman.
The amount of assistance is determined by family income.
For more information on either loan or to apply, visit usda.gov.
