The names of 375 veterans are represented in the Field of Honor.
The Red Wing community gathered at Bay Point Park to see the remarkable site over the weekend.
The 375 names were read one by one.
The Field of Honor is a tradition that has awed people for 16 years.
Every year Pier 55 Red Wing Area Seniors organize the event. They provide the flags for each veteran and soldier that is commemorated in the field.
While the event is organized, and was started by Pier 55, it was a local community member who brought the idea here.
Robin Wipperling, a long time Red Wing resident, brought the idea to Pier 55 while she worked there 16 years ago.
“My husband and I visited Mazeppa 17 years ago, in the park there was a field of flags waving. It was so impressive,” Wipperling said. “We walked through the field of flags and were so moved. What a beautiful way to honor all veterans.”
That trip to Mazeppa is what sparked the idea for the Field of Honor here in Red Wing.
“I told my husband I wanted to bring this to Red Wing,” Wipperling said.
The Red Wing Field of Honor came the next year for the first time.
Wipperling was working as a program developer for the Red Wing Area Seniors at the time.
“Many of our members were veterans. We had done many programs honoring veterans, it made sense for Red Wing Area Seniors to organize a Field of Honor for the community,” she said.
Wipperling was a mover and shaker in getting the Field of Honor planned and organized. She met with a member of the Mazeppa American Legion and began putting the pieces together.
“I contacted a member of the American Legion, Eugene Hoifus. I shared that I was so impressed by their Field of Honor and wanted to bring this to Red Wing,” she said. “I asked him if he would be willing to meet with me to discuss setting up a Field of Honor.”
That was the first conversation in what is now a 16 year annual event.
The community came together to make this happen, and they still do so today.
Wipperling can remember back to the early planning stages of this now staple event in Red Wing.
“I remember the first meeting. I Invited members from the memorial committee and veterans from the community. There were a lot of details to work through,” she said. “The community came together with the Senior Center and made it happen.”
Now Pier 55 has a number of volunteers and help from the city of Red Wing. There is now a dedicated group of volunteers that make up the Field of Honor Committee at Pier 55.
There are volunteers who look after the field throughout the weekend each year.
“Volunteers from the community would sign up for shifts to watch over the Field of Honor, and be available to help people find a veteran’s flag,” Wipperling said. “We were so appreciative of the support from the sheriffs department and the Red Wing Police Department for their part in providing security by driving by the Field of Honor at night.”
The Field of Honor has become a very special and important place for the Red Wing community.
This is a place where people go to remember their loved ones, and it is just one of the many ways people honor those who have served.
“I realized after watching and talking to people visiting the Field of Honor, it was a sacred place for people to honor and remember our veterans. Being by the river was the perfect setting,” Wipperling said.
“It touches my heart to see the Field of Honor continues today, and I’m so glad I could be a part of bringing the Field of Honor to Red Wing.”
