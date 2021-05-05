At 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, the Red Wing police department was notified by the Prairie Island police department that there was a one vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Sturgeon Lake Road and NSP Road. Prairie Island tribal police officers requested the Red Wing fire department to respond for medical assistance.
Red Wing police officers arrived on the scene. The driver, the sole occupant of the motorcycle involved in the crash, was treated by Treasure Island paramedics, Red Wing fire personnel and Prairie Island police department officers.
Red Wing fire transported the motorcycle driver to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Wing for treatment. The driver died due to their injuries.
The individual's name has not yet been released to the public.
The Red Wing police department is investigating the crash. The driver was wearing their helmet, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The Red Wing police department was assisted by the Prairie Island tribal police department, the Red Wing fire department, Treasure Island Resort and Casino medical staff and security staff, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
