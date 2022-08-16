Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier."
Fritze was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Agencies that assisted Minnesota State Patrol included Red Wing police, Goodhue County sheriff and Red Wing fire.
(2) comments
"Lift bridge"? I was not aware that the correct title of the new structure is "The Eisenhower Lift Bridge of Valor."
This is very sad. I just have one question....where is the "lift" bridge?
