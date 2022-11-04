Late at night on Oct. 8, Kristi Harding raced through her house already ablaze from a fire in her bedroom. She needed to get her mother and daughter out as flames quickly spread through their home.
Minutes earlier, Harding laid on her couch watching a movie and dozing. Her cat alerted her that something was wrong.
“I was dozing off on the couch around 1 or 1:30 a.m., and I saw my cat just going around and around in circles,” Harding said. “It caught my eye.”
She thought she saw flames. She ran to the bedroom, which was already engulfed.
“I ran directly down the hallway to scream to my daughter to get out of the house and then to get my mom. As soon as I got to her room my hallway exploded,” she said.
She got out with her mother just before the fire began exploding out through the windows.
“When we got out of the house we saw my bedroom window explode out onto my mom’s car right in front of us,” she said.
While Harding got her mother out of the house, her daughter and a neighbor called 911. Police and firefighters were on the scene in minutes.
“I’m realizing it more and more everyday that someone is looking out for us, it was luck really,” she continued.
The quick response by the fire department and the support firefighters provided has the family feeling grateful. Harding felt like they were in the best hands possible.
“The police were there within a few minutes, and the first fire truck was there within seven minutes,” Harding said.
“I don’t know how to express how grateful we are for them, they were with us throughout the whole time. They were just amazing and so supportive and within an hour I had a phone call from the Red Cross,” she said.
The expediency and the willingness to help was a source of comfort in a time of chaos for the family.
“We went to the Fire Department open house shortly after the fire happened and one of the first things out of their mouths was ‘what more can we do for you?’ or ‘is there anything else that you need?’ and they had already done so much and it showed they really care,” Harding said.
The fire was intense. Firefighters repeatedly looked through the house for the cat that had first alerted the family, allowing them to escape unharmed.
It wasn’t until the next day that the cat wandered out of the charred wreckage of the house.
The hot-burning fire destroyed many family mementoes as well as her daughter’s prom dress.
“The fire didn’t get to the basement so there are some salvageable things, but everything upstairs is almost a complete loss” Harding said. “All of my clothes and all of my mom's clothes are gone. The sad part is that my daughter’s prom dress was in my mom’s closet so that is gone.”
The family lost family photos dating back many years that cannot be replaced.
Still Harding finds much she is grateful for. She was touched by the efforts that firefighters and police showed her family during the fire and in the days following.
“The way that they treated us was just amazing, and they treated my children so well and that is important to me,” she said.
The official cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Hardings were renting the home for the past four years.
She doesn’t think it has to do with maintenance problems.
“Our landlord is the most amazing landlord, and this is her home too, and she has always been on top of maintenance in the home,” Harding said. “She has been hands down the best landlord I’ve ever had and very compassionate.”
Her daughter and son have moved in with their dad in Red Wing. Harding had been staying in a hotel until she could find something more permanent. Her mom was able to move into an apartment in The Plaza in downtown.
If anyone in the community would like to help the family with costs there is a Go Fund me page at: gofund.me/2919c1a6
Harding mentioned that if anyone is willing to make a monetary donation, she suggests making a donation to the American Red Cross on their behalf.
