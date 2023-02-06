A family in Red Wing is looking for a bone marrow match for their 10-year-old son.
Family friend Hailey Bauer has coordinated a Be the Match donor event for next weekend.
“Be the Match is a national organization, and I have a local family that has a kid that will be 10 next week,” Bauer said. “He is in need of a transplant within the next month.”
Be the Match is an organization helping patients find a match for bone marrow transplants.
According to the Be the Match website, “For patients diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other life-threatening diseases, a bone marrow or cord blood transplant may be their best or only hope for a cure. Yet 70% of patients who need a transplant do not have a fully matched donor in their family.”
The event is aimed to help the local Red Wing family find a match, as they haven’t had any luck with finding a match over the past few weeks.
“The family has been looking for a donor through the registry, and no one is a perfect match,” Bauer said.
Bauer herself is a cancer survivor and wanted to help the family by coordinating this event with the hopes of finding a match as soon as possible.
“As a cancer survivor myself, there has to be something I can do. So I decided to have a drive to try to bring awareness and possibly find a match for him,” Bauer said.
At the event people will be able to provide a cheek swab to see if they might be a match donor. They will be added to the Be the Match registry and can potentially help others that are seeking donors.
“If we don’t find a match for him through this drive we will hopefully find matches for others by adding to the registry,” Bauer said.
The Be the Match website says, “Be The Match provides patients access to more than 39 million donors around the world who stand ready to be a lifesaving marrow or blood stem cell donor.”
They are seeking adults ages 18 to 40, those outside the age range can participate in other ways like monetary donations and spreading the word to find a match.
“I’m working with the Minnesota representatives with Be the Match, and they are providing all the materials, and I’ll be facilitating the event on Saturday,” Bauer said.
Those who would like to help can join the event at Tootsie Too’s on Feb. 11 from 1-4 p.m.
For those who would like to help but cannot attend the event, Be the Match can provide kits sent to people’s homes.
“People can do this anytime, there is a QR code that we will have available and whether you can be at the event or not, you can provide a cheek swab to see if you might be a match,” Bauer said.
For more information about Be the Match visit their website at bethematch.org.
