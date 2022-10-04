The annual Red Wing Fall Festival is this weekend with some new exciting attractions.
This year marks the 56th annual Fall Festival. More than 100 artists will be featured throughout downtown.
“Each year, we plan and we partner so that the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival offers our community much to see and do. We will continue the expanded footprint with all-day concerts and food trucks in Central Park,” Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Foos said.
Red Wing Arts is featuring some new artists and some large projects that are happening in Red Wing during this year’s festival.
“This year, in addition to the over 100 artists booths, be sure to check out the Alive with Creativity Downtown program featuring local artists in businesses, Story Sharing with Cecilia Cornejo in ‘The Wandering House,’” Foos said.
“Also check out Mural Visioning with Thrive Unltd for the ‘Honoring the Dakota Mural Project’, the ‘Faces of Unity’ mural creation with artist Peyton Scott Russel and his Sprayfinger Spray-n-Takes, the Arts & Culture Commission booth featuring artist Lindsey Cherek, and contribute to the Community Chalk Mandala with artist Sandra Forseth,” she continued.
Some of the featured projects like the Honoring Dakota Mural Project and the Faces of Unity mural are going to be ongoing projects in Red Wing. The festival will provide a snapshot of what these projects will entail.
The festival will feature live music at the central park bandshell and downtown some of the bands include Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band, Bells of the Bluffs and Flipside.
There will also be a variety of food trucks located in Central Park. Festival-goers can look forward to food from MeeMa's Coffee, Fiesta Mexican, Chef Shack Bay City and many more vendors.
On Saturday Afternoon the Sheldon Theater is hosting two free music workshops that are led by the Minnesota bluegrass band Barbaro.
During the festival attendees will be able to watch artists Camilla Leiva, Clau Valentino and Alo osberg complete the Plant Wisdom Mural located at Third Street and Plum Street.
Full details and a map of vendors and artists is available at redwingartsfallfestival.org/event-details.
