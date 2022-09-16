The change of seasons is upon us. We see the evidence and iconic images in our own backyards, in the media, at the coffee shop, and we are content knowing that in this chaotic world some things ground us, allowing a contentment that lasts at least as long as the fourth quarter.
We see a flock of geese, our inner world quietly celebrates the continuity of nature’s plan, and we turn our attention back to our work, our pumpkin spice latté, our busy lives.
But there are more than just geese. Millions more. This time of year, the Mississippi River becomes a highway for 40% of North American birds.
A flyway.
Following ancient callings and pathways, millions of birds begin their annual fall migration, and the Great River system provides nourishment and safe gathering places along the way.
Most of us would agree that artists see more. Artists are drawn to beautiful places like the Mississippi River, and we assume it is for artistic inspiration.
It just may be for more than that.
Artist Leah Sheldon understands the majesty of the Great River flyway and encourages us to gather too. Maiden Rock, home to her gallery, The Nest, is a natural gathering place for artists, artisans and crafts people.
Sheldon jokes that “birds of a feather flock together”, but her vision is to nurture a very real sense of community. In her words, “providing local and regional artisans a perch to celebrate their work, while bringing community home.”
Less than a generation ago, trumpeter swans in Wisconsin were endangered due to wetland habitat loss and market hunting. Population restoration efforts starting in the 1980s helped trumpeter swan populations soar, and they can now be seen alongside the more common tundra swans during spring and fall migrations.
Jewelry artist Ann Mooney named her gallery for these magnificent survivors. Indigo Swan Jewelry and Fine Art in Stockholm is a manifestation of her mission to bring joy to others.
“Swans are graceful and peaceful creatures. Indigo as a color represents creativity and devotion. I think the Indigo Swan is doing her job because customers often tell me that my gallery is their ‘happy place.’ and that my jewelry makes them happy as well. What a blessing and a joy.”
Our reverence for the avian world is ancient, and is imbued with spiritual meaning. Egg decoration, specifically a process known as pysanky originated in pre-Christian Slavic cultures.
Eggs, magical sources of life, were decorated with nature symbols and became an integral part of spring rituals, serving as benevolent talismans. The symbolism was adapted by later Christian cultures and spread to eastern Europe.
Erin Marcks decorates eggs in this Slavic tradition.
“There is something calming and centering about planning the design of an egg,” Marcks says. “Most designs are symmetrical and involve themes from nature and each color on the egg and each shape and symbol on the egg represents themes such as eternity, prosperity, generosity, abundance.”
There is a message here. We spend so much less time in nature than our ancestors. Research has shown that time spent in nature reduces activity in the subgenual prefrontal cortex, the area of the brain associated with rumination and worry.
The artists of the Mississippi flyway don’t need the science to understand that concept. They live, work, touch and celebrate every nuance of the changing seasons, and are compelled to capture and share nature’s mysteries and gifts.
You can meet Sheldon, Mooney and Marcks at stops along the 24th annual Fresh Art Tour, a self-guided autumn meander to 23 art studios and galleries of Wisconsin’s stunning Great River Road, Lake Pepin, and the backroads of Pepin, Pierce and Buffalo counties.
You may catch glimpses of the Great Migration. You will experience nature’s autumn artistry at its finest. The artists of Fresh Art Tour are humbled to emulate the magic of the season and look forward to sharing it with you.
