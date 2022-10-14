Organizations like Faith in Action are vital to the Red Wing community.
The non-profit celebrated its official ribbon cutting with the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce this week.
“Our community is definitely a better and more blessed place because of the work that you do,” Chamber CEO Michelle Larson said.
The organization is a resource for anyone in the community, but they have a focus on helping seniors with everyday routines and tasks.
“We help anyone who needs it within the Red Wing Area, but we help a lot of seniors in the area,” Executive Director Katherine Bonine said.
“The program started with a grant in 1998 that specifically focused on helping seniors in the area. The churches in the community didn’t have the capacity to help everyone that needed it so Faith in Action was given a grant in order to help with the needs,” she continued.
Faith in Action gives rides, schedules visits and has a book delivery service. Their 68 volunteers help give rides to appointments and run errands.
“Our volunteers use their own car, gas and their time to help out, I’d say about 80% of the rides we give are to Mayo Clinic, but there is a variety of places the volunteers take people who need a ride,” Bonine said.
They have gotten calls for rides to hair appointments, fitness classes and they are happy to help with anything residents might need.
These are essential places for people to go for their physical health and their mental health.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Faith in Action had to put some of their additional services on hold.
“We are revitalizing some of the other programs that we offer besides driving assistance. We can schedule visits with our volunteers. Our volunteers will go to visit with people once a week or as often as they’d like and we make sure it is a good fit for them,” Bonine said.
Another program they offer is a book delivery service. Faith in Action has partnered with the local library for this.
“If someone can’t get to the library they can call the library and talk with Amy, she does a great job at picking out books based on the caller's interests, then one of our volunteers will pick the books up and deliver them,” Bonine said.
Faith in Action gives on average 150-180 rides each month to people in the community. Although they have 68 volunteers that help out each month they are always looking for more people to help give rides.
The Faith in Action website has information about how to sign up to volunteer. People interested can also call (651) 327-2400.
“There is an application on the website and there is a brief 15 minute training that we have volunteers go through and then there are some materials to take home as well,” Bonine said.
For anyone who is looking to utilize Faith in Action’s services they can also call or visit the website for more information at faithinactionredwing.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.