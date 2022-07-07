Looking for the next summer adventure?
Rick and Zoe DeVoe, owners of Fair Trade Books, recommend three interesting reads sure to educate and entertain.
All books should be in stock at Fair Trade Books, but customers can call ahead to confirm before stopping by.
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
This story takes place at a small independent bookstore in Minneapolis. Seems innocent enough; however the store is haunted by Flora, its most annoying customer, and bookseller Tookie must solve the mystery.
“Louise Erdrich is the author and owner of Birchbark Books in Minneapolis, where I imagine there are a number of customer ghosts in her shop,” Rick DeVoe said. “As far as I can tell, we don't have any former customer ghosts at the moment at Fair Trade Books.”
The Worst Hard Time by Timothy Egan
‘The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl’ follows numerous families through black dust blizzards, crop failure and death.
“This National Book Awardee was published in 2006, and tells the story of ordinary Americans who faced peril, plague, pestilence, and unimaginable environmental devastation in the early 20th century,” Zoe DeVoe said. “The lessons of their survival through hardship and their resilience despite hunger, disease, political stagnation, and a national crisis are riveting. Egan's writing is approachable, relatable, and full of shocking statistics about the degree of devastation that was experienced throughout the United States, and even the upper Midwest.”
Seeds of America trilogy by Laurie Halse Anderson
“Summertime is for high adventure, and we highly recommend that youthful persons of all ages reacquaint themselves with the children-heroes of the Seeds of America trilogy by Laurie Halse Anderson, first published in 2008, 2012 and 2017,” Zoe DeVoe said.
The trilogy follows two enslaved girls as they fight for their freedom at the beginning of the Revolutionary War.
The books include:
Chains, set in 1776.
Forge, set in 1777.
Ashes, set in 1781.
