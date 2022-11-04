On Nov. 8, local voters will decide if Red Wing Public Schools has funds through 2030 to prepare all students for success. That is Election Day when voters will be presented with a referendum to continue a property tax levy approved in 2018.
Voters can begin casting absentee ballots on Sept. 23 in the election.
The Red Wing Public Schools provided the following information on the referendum.
The question
The district is asking voters:
To help our E-12 students succeed every year in school as well as in the future.
To give them in-demand skills and knowledge for real-world careers.
To help train the next generation who will keep our local economy vibrant and competitive.
This is a renewal, not an increase. There will be one question on the ballot.
A "yes" vote is to renew the existing authorization for $1,650 per pupil per year.
The renewed referendum will be for seven years beginning with taxes payable in 2024.
Key points
This is a renewal – not an increase. The School Board is asking the public to support a continuation of the financial support that the community approved in 2018.
The current operating levy will expire after taxes payable in 2023.
State law allows the district to seek $1,881.81 per pupil.
Loss of referendum revenues would result in approximately $4 million in cuts for 2024-2025.
Why is an operating levy necessary?
Most education funding comes from the state budget, but the state per-pupil amount is not enough to cover Red Wing Public Schools' needs or current class offerings and class sizes.
School districts ask local voters to share in the funding of classroom education through operating levies. • Between 70% and 80% of Minnesota school districts have voter-approved operating levies at any given point in time.
Necessary technology and increased technical and vocational training cost more than traditional classroom education.
Businesses and ag
Tax rates on operating levies business property value is taxed at the same rate as a home.
Agricultural property is only taxed on the house, garage and surrounding 1 acre of land – not all agricultural land.
For everybody, the estimated tax increase is zero.
There is a tax calculator online at the district’s website: rwps.org/referendum
To find out more:
Visit rwps.org.
Call 651-385-4502.
Email fgnorton@rwps.org
To schedule a presentation call 651-385-4552 or email akrobertson@rwps.org.
