Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is bringing a traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum to Ellsworth. The exhibit – “Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name” is a tribute to lost life and lost potential.
The exhibit was created by Wisconsin Veterans Museum in conjunction with Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television and includes photos for each of the 1,161 Wisconsinites officially listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It includes additional photos for names that are listed on the Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville, Wisconsin.
“Cooperatives function through democratic member control,” said Nate Boettcher, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services president and CEO. “We are grateful to all citizens who have served or are serving in the armed forces, protecting our democracy. We owe an even greater debt to those who have sacrificed everything in service of our country. Bringing this exhibit to Ellsworth is one way that we can honor them.”
PPCS members will be the first to see the exhibit as part of the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services 85th annual meeting on Tuesday, April 5.
Following the annual meeting, the exhibit will be available to the public at the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services office located at the intersection of Highways 10 and 63 west of Ellsworth.
The exhibit will be available for viewing from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7; and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.