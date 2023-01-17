The Anderson Center has a new gallery and a new exhibit filling it.
Beginning Jan. 27, a new installation called “North” will be featured in the gallery located in the lower level of the main building at Tower View.
The exhibit features work by artist Mary Ellen Childs in collaboration with visual artist Lindsy Halleckson and the musicians of Zeitgeist with videographers Tamara Ober and Caitlin Hammel.
An artist reception will be held on Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The artists will talk about the new installation and this will be a celebration of the new gallery at the Anderson Center.
“North” is a multifaceted exhibit that features sound, video and visual art.
“Based on the stark winter environment of the Arctic, ‘North’ combines recorded music and sound, abstract paintings in winter hues, projected imagery of northern snowscapes and sculptural elements,” representatives from the Anderson Center stated.
This will create an immersive environment for viewers, “to consider our northernmost lands and their connection to all of us wherever we live.”
Childs was a part of the Arctic Circle Expedition, which is a residency project that brings artists onboard an Arctic-bound scientific vessel.
“North is inspired by Mary Ellen Childs’ experience. Departing from the international territory of Svalbard, 10 degrees from the North Pole, she lived aboard a tall ship, sailing and making landfall daily to explore the terrain and collect recordings and images,” a statement from the Anderson Center said.
The experience inspired her to create this exhibit in collaboration with other artists.
“Childs came away with profound artistic impressions of the spare, often subtle, and occasionally violent sounds of the Arctic, the overwhelming breadth of the landscape and seascapes, and the predominant Arctic hues,” representatives from the Anderson Center said.
Svalbard is a remote scientific outpost, so remote even that it has never supported indigenous people and today only supports a few occupants.
“It is a place where nature rules and demands the upper hand. Yet, even in this land where people are not, human impact is evident,” according to a news release from the Anderson Center.
Although it is so remote, the land is not excluded from the effects of climate change.
“Plastic and trash from far away populations is abundant on the shoreline, and receding glaciers and ice floes reflect human-caused climate change,” the Anderson Center said in a news release. “For Childs, this experience underscores the way in which the air we breathe, the water we use and the earth we tread is shared by all on the planet.”
The exhibit is handicapped accessible and free to the public. The gallery spaces are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
“North will be open for evening access prior to a concert of ‘Here and There’ by Zeitgeist and No Exit new music ensembles in the Tower View Barn on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.,” the Anderson Center stated in a news release.
“A Gong Bathing event is also taking place within the North installation at 10:30 a.m. onMarch 11. Details are available at andersoncenter.org.”
