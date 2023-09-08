Indigenous artwork that includes intricately beaded pieces and various mixed media art fills the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
The new exhibit Mitakuye Owasin-We Are All Related features 13 Indigenous artists from diverse backgrounds. The artwork submitted by the artists showcases individual talents that all relate to their heritage and cultures.
Two collections by artist Angela Two Stars are included in the exhibit.
One collection entitled “Priceless Winyans” is described by the artist as “Four generations of Dakota women; the language is woven into our identities.”
The second entitled “Because of my Aunties” is a collection of three pieces side by side. “Because of my aunties humanizes the business of trafficking by putting an identity to targeted women,” Two Stars said.
Other pieces show traditional art styles in various forms.
Artist Rubia Buck created custom beaded purses and artist Tori Campbell created clothing pieces on display throughout the exhibit.
Various pieces by artist Cole Redhorse Taylor on display are products of different sources of inspiration.
The piece “Red Dress” is a soft sculpture, Taylor describes the piece as being “representative of a character from the book ‘The Grass Dancer’ by Susan Mona Power.”
“In the novel, ‘Red Dress’ is a powerful medicine woman who is central to the storyline from the 1800’s. She is smart, cunning and loved her people very much,” Taylor said. “I also found that it is symbolic for her to be called ‘Red Dress’ which is the insignia of the M.M.I.W. movement, which calls forward justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women. May the Red Dress be a symbol for power to Indigenous women.”
The Mitakuye Owasin- We Are All Related exhibit is running as a parallel program to the Honoring Dakota Project.
“As a parallel program to the Honoring Dakota Project, this fall Red Wing Arts presents the Mitakuye Owasin-We Are All Related exhibition featuring 13 Indigenous artists whose work explores interconnectedness, healing, spirituality and community,” Red Wing Arts stated.
Red Wing Arts has worked in partnership with the Prairie Island Indian Community, the City of Red Wing and Goodhue County to present the Honoring Dakota Project.
“The Honoring Dakota Project is a process of community conversations and events that provide education to discover our shared stories, bridge our communities and create a space for healing,” Red Wing Arts stated.
The Mitakuye Owasin-We Are All Related exhibit will be on display at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery through Oct. 21.
Participating artists include: Demetria Buck, Rubia Buck, Tori Campbell, Afton Josette Delgado, Jasmine Fiddler, Jeremy Fields, Dennis Gilbert Jr., Leola, Collins Provost-Fields, Cole Redhorse Taylor, Angela Two Stars, Leona Wells.
