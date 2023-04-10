Many opportunities to celebrate Earth Week in Red Wing are coming up.
From April 16 to April 22 there will be activities and events the community can participate in.
Earth Week is part of the Red Wing Sustainability Commission, volunteers from the commission reached out to local organizations to host various events.
For questions people can contact David Anderson at redwingbluffs@gmail.com
“We are hoping for nice weather and great involvement,” Anderson said.
Community Activities
Be a Planet Earth Advocate
Make an Earth Day sign for your front window. “Speaking up from home is a great way for you and your children to become involved. The commission is encouraging the community to create a cardboard, paper or poster board sign for their front windows. This will let others in their neighborhood know that they prioritize taking care of the planet. Some inspirational ideas: “Let’s rise up before the seas do,” “No nature, no future,” “Food waste isn’t good taste.”
Litter Clean Up seven bags in seven days challenge
“Litter adversely affects the environment. Littering along the road, on the streets or by the litter bins, toxic materials or chemicals in litter can be blown or washed into rivers, forests and lakes and can eventually pollute waterways, soil or aquatic environments.” The commission is challenging the community to become more aware of the trash in their neighborhoods.
Treasures on the Trails
Red Wing Arts is hosting Treasures on the Trail. It is an Earth Day “Finders-keepers art-in-nature program,” From April 17-22 Red Wing Arts has commissioned artists Blanche White and Whitney White to create dreamcatchers that will be placed along Red Wing Trails. These treasures will be hidden in plain sight; once found, you are welcome to move the dreamcatcher to your home. Red Wing Arts will be looking for the discoveries on social media, use the hashtag #TreasuresOnTheTrailRWA so they can share.
Red Wing Week Tree Giveaway Project
The Sustainability Commission partnered with Red Wing Shoe Company, Sargent's Nursery, Red Wing Public Library and Resilient Red Wing to give away trees. “We are giving away trees to kids, adults and families to take home and plant.” They have selected the American linden tree. If interested in receiving a tree you must register by emailing earthdaytreesrw@gmail.com with name, address and contact information. Tree pick up will be at the library 225 East Avenue on April 21 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Adopt a Drain
“When it rains in Red Wing, stormwater runs straight from our streets into the Mississippi River through the city's storm drains. Anything carried in the stormwater, including grass clippings, leaves, pesticides, animal waste and trash, also ends up in the river.” More information is available on the city’s website at red-wing.org/1061/Adopt-a-Drain-Program.
Earth Week Walking Bingo
The Red Wing YMCA is offering a walking bingo contest. Two group walks will be offered during Earth Week and are open to everyone in the community at no cost. The community can pick up their walking bingo card at the YMCA. For more information contact Emily Hadler at ehadler@redwingymca.org.
Nothing but Native
A prerecorded Zoom presentation followed by a discussion about pollinators and habitat with Master Gardener Doug Tallamy. For the Zoom link the community should register with contact information to redwing@citizensclimatelobby.org or call 651-388-3142. This event is sponsored by Citizens’ Climate Lobby Red Wing and Resilient Red Wing.
Red Wing Student Earth Week Art Display
“Students in Red Wing were asked to design a poster advocating for a healthier planet. Posters will be displayed in downtown Red Wing during Earth Week, April 16-22. The community is invited to walk around to view their work.”
No Mow May
At the start of the growing season when the snow melts away, native bees begin to emerge. At the beginning of the season floral resources are harder to find for the bees. When allowing lawns to grow longer and not applying pesticides, this provides nectar and pollen to keep the bees alive. Participants can post a sign in their yard to show they are supporting the pollinators.
Become a Citizen Scientist
“Citizen science is scientific work undertaken by members of the general public. It is often done in collaboration with or under the direction of professional scientists and scientific institutions. To learn more, go to: Citizen Science @ UMN”
Pollinator Party
At Featherstone Park Community Garden on April 16 there will be a pollinator party at 1 p.m. “Learn what you can do to help them in your yard and gardens, find out what Resilient Red Wing and the Red Wing Community Gardens are working on and get a “No Mow May” yard sign. Kids may dress up as their favorite pollinator and receive a packet of pollinator seeds. Sponsored by Resilient Red Wing and the Red Wing Community Gardens.”
Minnesota Forests Pear Bogs: A Carbon Sink worth saving
At the Red Wing Fire Station No. 2 at 4880 Moundview Dr. from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Kathleen Doran Norton, League of Women Voters Climate Task Force, Clean River Partners board chair, MEP board member. “To prepare, listen to recorded conversation of Native American Jodi Archambault with Nate Hagens thegreatsimplification.com/episode/62-jodi-archambault Sponsored by the League of Women Voters Red Wing, Citizens’ Climate Lobby Red Wing and Resilient Red Wing.”
Earth Week Group Walks
Join the YMCA staff for a walk from Levee Park to Bay Point Park on April 19 at 6:15 p.m. April 21 at noon.
Climate Change and Militarism
On April 21 at the Ignite Building 219 Bush St. there will be a presentation hosted by Veterans for Peace at 6:30 p.m.
Hike the Bluff
On Saturday April 22, hike He Mni Can-Barn Bluff anytime between sunrise to sunset to celebrate Earth Day. “It is one of the best-known natural features along the upper Mississippi River. It is significant for its geology and its association with prehistoric and native peoples. Sponsored by Friends of the Bluffs.”
Mighty Mississippi Cleanup
In two locations the city of Red Wing and Goodhue County are hosting river cleanup efforts. On April 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. the community can join in at Sturgeon Lake Road or at Colvill Park.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
On April 22 at the Red Wing High School, a film festival sponsored by the Red Wing ELC will be held. More information can be found on the Red Wing ELD website.
Red Wing School District Bus Stop and Walk
Every Friday from April 14 through May 26.
