Electric vehicle chargers in Red Wing sparked lengthy discussions at the Monday City Council meeting.
The council discussed the status of multiple electronic vehicle charging stations that are set to be installed throughout the city.
The council held off on approving the expenditure, asking staff to ask ZEF, the contractor, about the contract before committing. On a second issue, the council approved a $2 per hour rate for using the charger being installed at City Hall.
During the vision planning for Old West Main and the Bauer Built redevelopment projects, the city planned to install multiple EV charging stations.
The first item in relation to the charging stations was the staff asking the council for direction in regards to a financial commitment of $13,000 for the station that is to be installed on Old West Main.
“In 2020 the council authorized the staff to submit a letter of support to ZEF energy’s grant application … they had indicated that there would be no cost to the city and since that ZEF reached out to the city and due to inflationary increases they would be looking for a match for the charging station,” Public Works Director Shawn Blaney said.
Council members ranged along a spectrum of approval for these chargers. Some council members were fully supportive of the installation of these EV chargers.
“This has been in the works for a while, this was identified in the MPCA grant, and we are the only city identified within our corridor … we put a lot into this at this point,” Council member Evan Brown said.
Other council members were against the city paying for the installation or purchase of any EV chargers.
“I’m kind of the opposite of Evan unfortunately. I don’t think the city should be getting involved whatsoever in the EV business, and I don’t know why we did to begin with,” Council member Don Kliewer said.
“If private funding wants to come forward and help defray the cost of a charging station, so be it, but I don’t think the city should be forking one dollar over for these charging stations,” he continued.
Ultimately the council came to an agreement referring to the EV chargers on Old West Main.
“I was involved with the Old West Main project and the deal that ZEF came up with originally was really good. I don’t have a problem with the $13,000 coming from the green fund but what I’m concerned about is where this is going to go with ZEF,” Beise said.
Council directed staff to continue working with ZEF on a contract and seeing if the costs change before making an official decision on paying a match for the stations.
“I would like to see what ZEF has to offer, I want to know what we are looking at and right now we don’t know all the facts. We can always turn it down or accept it, but I would like to see a contract,” Beise said.
The second item referred to a station located behind City Hall. The charger being installed will charge a $2 per hour rate.
“The charging station that is already purchased is capable of charging a fee. We are asking the council what you’d like to see a rate on that charging station be,” Blaney said.
Concerns were raised about how the energy is being covered by this rate.
“I have learned that it is better to charge by the energy that you use rather than the time,” council member Janie Farrar said.
“I want to clarify that the maintenance, upkeep and operations to make this happen would be covered with this rate and would be covered with the fee at the level, that is my concern at this point,” she continued.
Some council members have some experience with the way the chargers operate.
“I would prefer the kilowatt hour as a driver, but we aren’t charging a hook up fee. I think that $2 per hour is a reasonable place to start. I think we should commit to reviewing this after the station has been up for a full year,” council member Becky Norton said.
The council approved the $2 per hour rate on the charging station outside of city hall, in the motion the council agreed to evaluate this after one year. This also includes a $2 per hour idling fee.
Board and commission appointments
The council approved several appointments to boards and commissions during the meeting.
There was some tense discussion when approving some of the appointments.
Council member Vicki Jo Lambert asked Mayor Mike Wilson questions about the process of applying, interviewing and selecting members to boards and commissions.
“How are applicants selected? I would like to know the number and length of interviews you have with folks and how you make those decisions,” Lambert asked in regard to reappointing a member to the Port Authority board.
“First they apply online, and they get sent to Melissa Hill, she sends them to me, and I look them over and then I call them or I bring them in for a personal interview,” Wilson said.
Lambert asked about reappointing board members who have reapplied.
“I’m curious if someone is reapplying, why not reappoint all that are qualified. I had a constituent ask me about a non reappointment on the Port Authority after we just approved two reappointments,” she asked.
Wilson answered the question by acknowledging that he thinks change can be a positive on boards and commissions.
“That is my choice, change is good, and I look at the applicants, and it is entirely up to me to make that decision,” he said.
Council member Norton hoped to approve the appointments individually and this was denied by a 4-3 vote approving all of the appointments in one motion.
“I would prefer to take these one by one,” Norton said.
“I think it is important that we take a look at these, there is just one that I would like to speak on specifically. So I would like us to vote no to the motion that is on the board and then take them individually,” she continued.
Norton did not get the opportunity to comment on the appointment she wished to due to the discussion on appointments ending early.
Quick Hits
Council Administrator Kay Kuhlman provided a report on 2022 department accomplishments and a presentation of city department 2023 goals.
Approval of a motion to authorize staff to submit notice of Intent to apply for U.S. EPA grant proposal for solid waste campus.
Approval of an application and permit for a temporary on-sale liquor license for Red Wing Elks Lodge and for American Legion Post 54 for the Big Turn Music Fest event to be held Feb. 17-18, 2023.
Approve a private use of public property application for the Big Turn Music Festival 2023.
Approval of a motion to authorize staff to develop and submit an age-friendly grant application to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Approval of a motion for a three-year service contract with Rainbow Tree Company to provide pesticide injection services for city-owned ash trees.
Approval of 2023 food wagon license application for Chick-fil-A Ear of Corn.
