As Election Day approaches candidates are visiting more and more communities in their district.
Jeff Ettinger recently traveled through Rochester, Goodhue and Red Wing to meet with residents in each city and talk through his priorities.
Ettinger is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Brad Finstad. Ettinger has been campaigning since March through a special election, primary election and now the general election.
“With the special election we have been campaigning since March and something I’ve been really adamant about is that I’m not a politician, and I really come as a proven community and business leader and provide a less partisan approach,” he said
Ettinger was the CEO of Hormel and now leads the Hormel Foundation. He has lived in Austin with his family for 30 years after moving here from California.
“I’m originally from Pasadena, California, and I have my undergraduate and law degree from UCLA,” he said.
“I found that I liked business and I was looking for a position in a corporate law department and Hormel had a position available. In 1990, we moved to Austin, and we raised our family there,” he continued.
Over the 30 years he has lived in Austin and worked at Hormel, he has gained experience in the business world that he thinks will help him if elected for Congress.
“I had a great career of 27 years with Hormel, and I was in law, then marketing and finance so I was able to work in multiple departments throughout my career,” he said.
Ettinger found himself teaching at the University of Minnesota for a few years as an adjunct professor.
“I taught at the University of Minnesota for the last four fall semesters before this year and it was great, it was energizing to be with the students. The first two years they assigned me a co-professor who was super experienced in the area,” he said.
“He and I created a food and agribusiness class and then the second two years I helped with his pricing and marketing class,” he continued.
Through his experiences with teaching, his career with Hormel and now with the Hormel Foundation, Ettinger plans to use that knowledge when making decisions if elected to Congress.
“I had chances through my Hormel and Jenny-O days to go to Washington and go to St.Paul and understand how that side of everything works,” he said.
“In terms of getting involved in a community you become focused on how to solve problems. It’s less about is this person a Democrat or Republican and is a less partisan orientation, and I try to offer that in my campaign,” he continued.
He plans to lean on his experiences with economics in his decision making.
“We are at a time right now where our economy is front and center and is really a mixed economy. We have very low unemployment but way too high inflation and I would certainly lean on my experiences with managing costs and creating jobs,” he said.
Ettinger has historically voted for both parties and has recently changed his view to be more centered and is taking a less partisan approach to some of the pressing issues.
“I think I bring a more balanced perspective as someone who over my lifetime has voted for and supported candidates from both parties,” he said.
“I can be a bridge between both parties, and I can be a bridge between rural and urban,” he continued.
Something that really motivated him to run for office was the events that occurred at the capitol on Jan. 6.
“Mr. Hagedorn was one of the representatives who voted not to certify the election on Jan. 6 even after the riot … that was a motivator for me to run, ” he said.
“I am frustrated that people are treating our democracy disrespectfully and if Jan. 6 was just a bad day in the rearview mirror that would be one thing, but to me we have people running for office even in our own state that deny the election was proper and deny that President Biden is our lawful president,” he continued.
Throughout the many months of campaigning, some of the main issues that he hears about from voters have changed.
“The three issues that I hear about the most from people are the economy, individual rights and democracy,” he said.
“When it comes to individual rights abortion has been front and center and it has evolved over the course of my campaign. When I first started running there was a case in front of the Supreme Court, but there was not much about it and then the leaked decision and final decision came out,” he said.
“It has really vaulted up in terms of importance for voters and for good reason, I am hard pressed to find any other case that there was a right for people for 50 years that we are just taking away and it creates a level of chaos,” he continued.
Something else that has come up and changed over the course of the campaign is Social Security and Medicare.
“There have been members of Republican leadership in the House that have said they potentially want to go after Social Security and Medicare and those have been programs that people have paid into and they are counting on,” he said.
“To me the notion of slashing government spending and doing so on the backs of seniors is the wrong way to go and that is something that has come up within the last couple of weeks,” he continued.
Ettinger has some words of encouragement to people who are hesitant to vote on Nov. 8.
“Just do it, it is helpful that we have early voting options and mail in options and even though it isn’t a presidential election this year, there is a lot on the ballot, and I urge people, either way that they vote, to get out and do it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.