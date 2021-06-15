The Ellsworth School Board met Monday to discuss ESSER funds planning and the district’s wellness assessment results.
Here is what you need to know:
ESSER funds
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief is three federally funded stimulus packages that are largely distributed based on a district’s Title 1 formula. Schools are given the funding to address their COVID-19 related expenses and learning loss.
Ellsworth has already received and spent its ESSER 1 funding.
ESSER 2 funding of $400,619 has been allocated for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
The following is a breakdown of how most of it will be spent.
2020-2021:
Microphone system ($107,420.12)
Chromebooks (Paragon Development) ($36,093.00)
GoGuardian ($34,528.00)
Chromebooks (Amazon) ($35,294.40)
Bottle fillers ($12,389.64)
Online classes ($12,100.00)
Playground equipment ($4,442.48)
Food service costs
Hot spots ($21,799.13)
Unemployment ($17,244.45)
Nursing hours ($8032.47)
Food service director- above salary ($3,528.47)
Technology integration- above salary ($12,141.56)
PKC- health aide hours- above salary ($4,158.25)
Zoom meeting fee ($822.72)
2021-2022:
Grade 2 teacher ($85,997.00)
Grade 3 teacher ($77,933.00)
Summer school - 2021
Mental health coordinator (grant applied for)
Smaller item claims. (2020-2021 school year and forward)
The district has also been granted its ESSER 3 funding of $899,681 and created a tentative plan as to where some of it will be allocated.
The following is a breakdown of how a part of it will be spent.
2021-2022:
Chiller
Learning loss programs and their data development, staffing and training
Transportation
Summer school
Food service costs
Custodial costs
Mental health services
2022-2023:
Grade 2 teacher
Grade 3 teacher
Summer school
Learning loss
Transportation
Wellness assessment
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction performs a local wellness policy assessment on the Ellsworth district every three years because it participates in the National School Lunch Program and other specific federal child nutrition programs.
A district’s local wellness policy acts as a guide to create a healthier school environment by establishing healthful practices and procedures for students, staff and families, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
The assessment is broken down into different categories, including nutrition promotion, nutrition education, physical activity and education, and more.
On a scale of 0 meaning objectives were not met and 3 meaning objectives were met, the district received an overall score of 2.67.
Most categories and their components received 3s, however some areas did receive 2s.
For example, under nutrition education, a 2 was given for the components of teachers promoting the school lunch requirements set by the USDA, and students receiving education about agriculture and the food system through specific activities.
The district has already updated parts of its wellness policy to better the areas that received 2s.
