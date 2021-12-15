The Ellsworth School Board met Dec.13 to discuss ESSER funding and a personnel report.
Here is what you need to know.
ESSER funding
The district has received three ESSER funding packages since 2020.
The following is a monetary overview.
ESSER I
Allocation total: $98,936
Formula portion: $98,936
In-person instruction portion: none
ESSER II
Allocation total: $759,044
Formula portion: $399,617
In-person instruction portion: $359,387
ESSER III
Allocation total: $897,485
Formula portion: $897,485
In-person instruction portion: Eligible, but no estimate yet
Personnel report
Superintendent Barry Cain shared the recent personnel report with board members.
Hires
Kasey Bass: high school technology education teacher
Penelope DeMarce: middle school food service staff
Amy Groth: elementary school 4th grade teacher
Bailey Wilson: high school spanish teacher
Resignations
Hailey Earney: elementary school fourth grade teacher
Martha Gillespie: middle school special education teaching assistant
Carla Nelson: elementary school custodian
Retirements
Tim Conway: middle school principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.