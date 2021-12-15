Ellsworth School District Logo

The Ellsworth School Board met Dec.13  to discuss ESSER funding and a personnel report.

ESSER funding

The district has received three ESSER funding packages since 2020.

The following is a monetary overview.

ESSER I

Allocation total: $98,936

Formula portion: $98,936

In-person instruction portion: none

ESSER II

Allocation total: $759,044

Formula portion: $399,617

In-person instruction portion: $359,387

ESSER III

Allocation total: $897,485

Formula portion: $897,485

In-person instruction portion: Eligible, but no estimate yet

Personnel report

Superintendent Barry Cain shared the recent personnel report with board members.

Hires

  • Kasey Bass: high school technology education teacher 

  • Penelope DeMarce: middle school food service staff 

  • Amy Groth: elementary school 4th grade teacher 

  • Bailey Wilson: high school spanish teacher 

Resignations

  • Hailey Earney: elementary school fourth grade teacher 

  • Martha Gillespie: middle school special education teaching assistant 

  • Carla Nelson: elementary school custodian 

Retirements

  • Tim Conway: middle school principal

