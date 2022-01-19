The Red Wing School Board met Jan.18 to discuss employee vaccinations, quarantine lengths and more.
Here is what you need to know.
Employee vaccination and testing
Policy 809 – requiring all district employees to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 – has been revoked.
809 was enacted Jan.10 in a special meeting to comply with President Biden’s vaccine mandate. However, the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s decree on Jan.13, leaving board members able to reverse their decision.
Quarantine length
The COVID Response Team and Superintendent Karsten Anderson proposed changes to student and staff quarantine requirements due to overall feedback.
Close contact
Students up to sixth grade who were in close contact with an infected person at school now do not need to quarantine but should continue to monitor for symptoms. However, students will need to quarantine if there is a positive household member.
At the high school level, students still do not need to quarantine because of the universal face mask requirement within the building.
All staff members do not need to quarantine.
Tested positive
Students who test positive for COVID-19 are expected to stay away from school until: they feel well, have no fever for 24 hours and it has been 10 days since the start of symptoms or testing positive.
Staff who test positive are expected to stay away from school until: it has been at least five days since the start of symptoms or testing positive, they are asymptomatic on day five or later and on days 6-10 wear an N95 mask provided by the district.
High school programs
Frank Norton, interim principal, presented the Red Wing High School curriculum changes for 2022-2023.
The following was shared:
Grades 7-8
Changed Physical Education 7 to Physical Education/Health 7. This will be run as an every-other day to allow students to be physically active all year and have all of the content of health.
Changed Enriched Math 7 to Honors Math 7.
Changed Earth Science 8 to Physical Science 8 to reflect the change in the science standards.
Removed prerequisite requirement for Honors Language Arts 8.
Updated the course description for Gateway to Technology.
Grades 9-12
Updated graduation credits needed by grade level.
Reordered courses to be in numeric order.
Dropped Media Arts 2.
Retail Management and Entrepreneurship, and Computer Science and Programming moved to being offered every other year.
Dropped Personal Finance and Information Processing.
Updated course descriptions for Family Living, Child Psychology and Nutrition.
Course name changed from Adulting 101 to Flight Paths Capstone.
Dropped Digital Electronics.
Updated description in Intro to Engineering and Design.
Dropped College Psychology due to licensing requirement changes.
Dropped SOAR and Yearbook. Both are now clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.