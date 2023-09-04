The meaning and definition of home differs from person to person.
Documentary filmmaker and artist Cecilia Cornejo has been exploring this idea for several years through a project.
The original project, The Wandering House, allowed communities to express their own definitions anonymously in a private recording studio that was placed in various locations throughout three cities.
Red Wing was the last city included in the large project. Last summer The Wandering House was sporadically parked around town and Cornejo welcomed people to participate in the project.
The project began in Northfield and then moved to Lanesboro before making appearances in Red Wing.
“The project started in Northfield and that is where I began collecting testimonials and it came very naturally because I lived there for 13 years. I had reason to believe people would be receptive to the project,” Cornejo said.
“When I received the invitation from Lanesboro and stay there for an artist residency that is when I decided that this project has to be a trilogy,” she continued.
After completing the three-part series of recordings, more ideas for the project began sprouting.
“Being able to see what is happening in these three communities has been really interesting,” Cornejo said.
An overwhelming amount of community members participated in the recording aspect of this now larger project. With many recordings archived from the Wandering House, Cornejo had to get creative with ways to document the responses.
This is where the Embroidery Project emerged.
One of the prompts that participants responded to in the Wandering House was “I know I’m home when…”
Cornejo decided to take those responses and put them into a physical representation of the project. Volunteers from each community helped to put together quilts that had squares of embroidered responses to the prompt.
“In Red Wing and in Northfield there are hundreds of recordings to sort through, the way I decided to make this work was to pick the responses from that specific response and pull quotes for the quilt,” she said.
In the already finished quilts for Lanesboro and Northfield, there are various responses to this prompt included. Some say “I know I’m home when I feel safe” and “I know I’m home when I can relax.” Each response is unique in its own way.
The Red Wing quilt will have 67 squares with sentences included that are all different responses to the prompt.
Volunteers are creating individual embroidered squares with the responses.
“Some of the sentences are longer and it will be intricate. I’m lucky that through Emily and Heather at Red Wing Arts, I was put in touch with people who will help with the quilt,” Cornejo said.
The quilt will be unveiled to the community early next year at Red Wing Arts.
There are many ways to explore the Wandering House project. There is a Sonic Archive that includes recordings from each city that can be listened to at sonicarchive.thewanderinghouse.com/en/.
A sonic quilt is available online, it is interactive and the quilt comes to life through this site at twhsonicquilts.com.
An overview of the Wandering House Project and the Embroidery Project has been created and can be accessed at thewanderinghouse.com/.
The project has sparked conversations in the three communities that brought participants together. Cornejo wanted to encourage the participants to slow down and reflect comfortably on the topic of home, what it means to them and what is needed in their communities.
Cornejo says it has been a rewarding experience.
She said, “I began this project in the summer of 2018 and my projects usually take a long time because I work with communities. I like to say that my work moves at the speed of relationships and the success of the project has partially come from the relationships I have built through this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.